Articles

Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020

Nature, Published online: 11 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2071-9

The gasdermin E protein is shown to act as a tumour suppressor: it is cleaved by caspase 3 and granzyme B and leads to pyroptosis of cancer cells, provoking an immune response to the tumour.

