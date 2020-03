Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 11 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2110-6

Cryo-EM structures of the FANCI–FANCD2 complex bound to DNA reveal that monoubiquitination triggers structural changes that enable the complex to function as a sliding DNA clamp and coordinate the repair of DNA interstrand crosslinks.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/hJ8AtPkBg-E/s41586-020-2110-6