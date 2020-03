Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 11 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00638-9

Chromatin, the complex of DNA and protein in cell nuclei, can be modified by ubiquitin molecules. It emerges that this modification occurs in a molecular reaction chamber formed from an enzyme and a scaffold protein.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/wqWEZ18g28Y/d41586-020-00638-9