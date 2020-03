Articles

Nature, Published online: 13 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00778-y

How life survives in one of the deepest layers of Earth’s crust ever explored, a vaccine on the horizon for devastating swine fever and how China is staying on track of its mission to Mars.

