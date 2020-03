Articles

Category: Nature Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020

Nature, Published online: 12 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00759-1

Men outnumber and out-earn women, and white people take up more posts and are more likely to be in the highest pay grades than people from minority ethnic groups.

