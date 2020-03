Articles

Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020

Nature, Published online: 11 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2069-3

Ruthenium isotope compositions of the oldest preserved mantle rocks from Greenland imply that volatile-rich outer Solar System material was not delivered to Earth until very late in the planet’s formation.

