Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

Nature, Published online: 11 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00576-6

A tiny skull trapped in 99-million-year-old amber suggests that some of the earliest birds evolved to become miniature. The fossil illustrates how ancient amber can act as a window into the distant past.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/VpBlQTT_wIY/d41586-020-00576-6