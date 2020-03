Articles

Category: Nature Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

Nature, Published online: 09 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00669-2

When science is viewed in isolation from the past and politics, it’s easier for those with bad intentions to revive dangerous and discredited ideas.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/--ZMxUD2iMI/d41586-020-00669-2