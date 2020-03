Articles

Nature, Published online: 09 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2084-4

Coral records indicate that the variability of the Indian Ocean Dipole over the last millennium is strongly coupled to variability in the El Niño/Southern Oscillation and that recent extremes are unusual but not unprecedented.

