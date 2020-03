Articles

Nature, Published online: 09 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00636-x

A brain structure called the cerebellum has mostly been associated with learning from errors. The discovery that the cerebellum is also involved in reward-driven learning in monkeys implies a previously unappreciated role in cognition.

