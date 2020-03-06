Daily briefing: Tropical rainforests’ ability to absorb carbon has peaked

Articles

Category: Nature Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 06 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00678-1

We are destroying tropical rainforests’ ability to uptake carbon from the atmosphere — and these ecosystems could actually become a source of emissions. Plus: the first person to have a CRISPR–Cas9 gene therapy administered directly into their body, and children are just as likely to get infected with the coronavirus as adults.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/04J6TaNyWBA/d41586-020-00678-1