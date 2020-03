Articles

Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020

Nature, Published online: 04 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00535-1

Neurogenetic tools commonly used in model organisms have now been adapted to investigate feeding behaviour in the fly Drosophila sechellia. The experiments shed light on why this fly is such a fussy eater.

