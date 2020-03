Articles

Nature, Published online: 04 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2066-6

In response to infection with Staphylococcus aureus in vitro and in vivo, host cells increase their secretion of exosomes containing ADAM10—vesicular structures that can provide protection by sequestering bacterial toxins.

