Articles

Category: Nature Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 05 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00383-z

Adam Levy delves into the article of the future, examining the rise of lay summaries, the pros and cons of preprint servers, and how peer review is being crowd-sourced and opened up.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/jWLPm2MQkmM/d41586-020-00383-z