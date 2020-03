Articles

Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020

Nature, Published online: 04 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2049-7

A topological Chern insulating state is reported to emerge from strong correlations in flat moiré bands in a graphene superlattice and by applying a vertical electric field the Chern number is switched.

