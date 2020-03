Articles

Nature, Published online: 04 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2009-2

The epitaxial growth of single-crystal hexagonal boron nitride monolayers on a copper (111) thin film across a sapphire wafer suggests a route to the broad adoption of two-dimensional layered semiconductor materials in industry.

