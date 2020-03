Articles

Nature, Published online: 04 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2052-z

The ferromagnet CeRh6Ge4 is found to exhibit strange-metal behaviour at a quantum critical point, suggesting that changes in the pattern of quantum entanglement, not antiferromagnetism, underlie the development of strange metals.

