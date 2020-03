Articles

Nature, Published online: 04 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00462-1

A by-product of alcohol metabolism can damage the genome by crosslinking opposing DNA strands. The discovery of a safe mechanism that reverses such damage might open up avenues of research for drug discovery.

