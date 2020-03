Articles

Nature, Published online: 03 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00631-2

Nobel-prizewinning chemist Frances Arnold and other senior scientists share what they learnt from the experience of retracting a paper. Plus: Early Earth might have been a ‘water world’ almost devoid of land and WHO raises the global alert level for coronavirus.

