Articles

Category: Nature Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 02 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00609-0

Physicists who were set to attend the American Physical Society’s Denver conference are using virtual platforms to share their talks.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/LFu_Zz0Mpso/d41586-020-00609-0