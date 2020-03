Articles

Nature, Published online: 02 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00564-w

A gene has been found that controls the conversion of the parasite Toxoplasma gondii into a form that chronically infects the human brain. The discovery could aid the design of therapies to eliminate this currently untreatable infection.

