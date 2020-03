Articles

Nature, Published online: 02 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2081-7

Real-time nuclear magnetic resonance studies of electrolyte decomposition and self-discharge in redox flow batteries provide insights into the underlying mechanisms of the reactions, such as radical formation and electron transfer.

