Articles

Category: Nature Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 02 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2051-0

A quantum dot device designed to host four electrons is used to demonstrate Nagaoka ferromagnetism—a model of itinerant magnetism that has so far been limited to theoretical investigation.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/3d2JYzsr8Jo/s41586-020-2051-0