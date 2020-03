Articles

Category: Nature Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 02 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00585-5

Sixteen months become a springboard to a panoramic view of the twentieth century, thanks to Michael Gordin’s elegant prose. By Pedro Ferreira.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/eXaKOF0MJ8o/d41586-020-00585-5