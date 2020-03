Articles

Nature, Published online: 26 February 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00481-y

Blood cells called myeloid cells can facilitate metastasis — the spread of a tumour to distant organs. Taming these cells with drugs that alter the chemical structure of their DNA limits metastasis in mice.

