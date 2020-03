Articles

Nature, Published online: 26 February 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2047-9

Metabolomics data from germ-free and specific-pathogen-free mice reveal effects of the microbiome on host chemistry, identifying conjugations of bile acids that are also enriched in patients with inflammatory bowel disease or cystic fibrosis.

