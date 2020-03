Articles

Nature, Published online: 26 February 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2044-z

Analyses reveal a previously undescribed transmembrane protein fold in the endoplasmic reticulum-based glucosyltransferase ALG6 and provide a structural basis for understanding the glucose transfer mechanism.

