Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020

Nature, Published online: 26 February 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2011-8

Optical chiral induction and spontaneous gyrotropic electronic order are realized in the transition-metal chalcogenide 1T-TiSe2 by using illumination with mid-infrared circularly polarized light and simultaneous cooling below the critical temperature.

