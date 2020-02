Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

Nature, Published online: 26 February 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2021-6

High-energy electron scattering that can isolate pairs of nucleons in high-momentum configurations reveals a transition to spin-independent scalar forces at small separation distances, supporting the use of point-like nucleon models to describe dense nuclear systems.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/ych8EcOdJzw/s41586-020-2021-6