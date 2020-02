Articles

Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020

Nature, Published online: 26 February 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00472-z

The longitudinal arch has long been considered a crucial structure that provides stiffness to the human foot. Now the transverse arch is stepping into the spotlight, with a proposed central role in the evolution of human foot stiffness.

