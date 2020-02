Articles

Nature, Published online: 26 February 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2045-y

The widespread intraplate volcanism in northeast China and the unusual ‘petit-spot’ volcanoes offshore Japan could have resulted from the interaction of the subducting Pacific slab with a hydrous mantle transition zone.

