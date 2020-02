Articles

Category: Nature Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020

Nature, Published online: 25 February 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00508-4

Scientists say climate change, deforestation and fires could cause the world’s largest rainforest to dry out. The big question is how soon that might happen.

