Published on Monday, 24 February 2020

Nature, Published online: 24 February 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00509-3

Public acclaim escaped one of the twentieth century’s most illustrious astronomers, Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkinn; a new biography sets her in the firmament. By Giuseppina Fabbiano.

