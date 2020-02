Articles

Nature, Published online: 19 February 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00485-8

Really random numbers from crystal growth, caution greets signs that the coronavirus epidemic has peaked and the next chapter for African genomics is being written in Nigeria.

