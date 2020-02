Articles

Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020

Nature, Published online: 19 February 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00426-5

Analysis of a unique global data set reveals how the species diversity of birds is affected by the properties of archipelagos and offers a way to test an influential theory. Has this improved our understanding of island biodiversity patterns?

