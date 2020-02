Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 19 February 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00473-y

The remains of at least 48 people who died of plague have been found at an unprecedented English site.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/wHo3yOjoSIY/d41586-020-00473-y