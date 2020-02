Articles

Nature, Published online: 19 February 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-1989-2

Direct measurement of the Berry curvature and the quantum metric of photonic modes in a high-finesse planar microcavity is achieved, enabling quantitative prediction of the independently measured anomalous Hall drift.

