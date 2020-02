Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 19 February 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2020-7

The cryo-electron microscopy structure of a phycobilisome from the red alga Porphyridium purpureum reveals how aromatic interactions between the linker proteins and the chromophores drive a unidirectional transfer of energy.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/6Fthnld4MeA/s41586-020-2020-7