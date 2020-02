Articles

Nature, Published online: 19 February 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2006-5

Precision measurements of the 1S–2P transition in antihydrogen that take into account the standard Zeeman and hyperfine effects confirm the predictions of quantum electrodynamics.

