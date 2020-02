Articles

Category: Nature Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 18 February 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00450-5

Global goals to reduce biodiversity loss will be revised this year. All eyes are on China, which must ensure the new targets are measurable and meaningful.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/R8ORP-Jy2Rs/d41586-020-00450-5