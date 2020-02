Articles

Nature, Published online: 17 February 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2010-9

A new type of energy-harvesting device, based on protein nanowires from the microbe Geobacter sulforreducens, can generate a sustained power output by producing a moisture gradient across the nanowire film using natural humidity.

