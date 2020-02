Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020

Nature, Published online: 12 February 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-1999-0

Single-cell RNA sequencing of cells from humans with multiple sclerosis and mice with a model of the disease identifies a population of disease-promoting astrocytes in which anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory proteins are suppressed.

