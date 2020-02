Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 12 February 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00323-x

Devices known as quantum cascade lasers produce useful terahertz radiation, but are typically highly sensitive to fabrication defects. This limitation has now been overcome using a property called topological robustness.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/j2ZKSWWSDAI/d41586-020-00323-x