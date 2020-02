Articles

Nature, Published online: 12 February 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-1983-8

This analysis of the exchange of air pollution amongst the contiguous United States finds that, on average, around half of the early deaths caused by a state’s air pollution occurs outside that state, with different contributions by different emission sectors and chemical species.

