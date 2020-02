Articles

Nature, Published online: 12 February 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-1978-5

The scientific, technical and ethical aspects of using CRISPR technology for therapeutic applications in humans are discussed, highlighting both opportunities and challenges of this technology to treat, cure and prevent genetic disease.

