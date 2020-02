Articles

Nature, Published online: 12 February 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-1992-7

In mice, the interaction of the innate immune sensor TLR9 with beclin 1 is shown to have a role in glucose metabolism and AMPK activation in skeletal muscle during exercise.

