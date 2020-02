Articles

Nature, Published online: 12 February 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2003-8

An HLA- and gluten-dependent mouse model of coeliac disease with villous atrophy provides evidence for the cooperative role of IL-15 and gluten-specific CD4+ T cells in licensing the full activation of cytotoxic T cells that are necessary for inducing epithelial damage.

