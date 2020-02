Articles

Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020

Nature, Published online: 12 February 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00355-3

Across the globe, drained peatlands are emitting billions of tonnes of carbon dioxide each year. Scotland has emerged as a leader in efforts to restore bogs to health.

