Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 12 February 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-1980-y

The growth of single-crystal Prussian blue analogues and their analysis using X-ray diffuse scattering reveals diverse, non-random vacancy arrangements and information about the micropore-network characteristics of these materials.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/o3_6hVPM3mw/s41586-020-1980-y