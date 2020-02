Articles

Category: Nature Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 10 February 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00348-2

US research sees deep cuts in the President’s request for 2021. But Congress has resisted similar reductions in the past.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/mqO4MGZvVg8/d41586-020-00348-2